Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Electronic Arts (EA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Hold rating on Electronic Arts (EA) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.71, close to its 52-week high of $112.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 66.4% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Uber Technologies, and Facebook.

Electronic Arts has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.65, representing a 0.1% upside. In a report issued on January 17, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Electronic Arts’ market cap is currently $32.97B and has a P/E ratio of 12.29. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 120 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Jay Hoag, a Director at EA bought 245 shares for a total of $23,349.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Electronic Arts, Inc. engages in the provision of digital interactive entertainment. It develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments.

Read More on EA: