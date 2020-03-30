Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Choice Hotels (CHH)

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Choice Hotels (CHH), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Choice Hotels is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $88.00.

Based on Choice Hotels’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $268 million and net profit of $42.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $245 million and had a net profit of $31.47 million.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. engages in hotel franchising and operations business. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with SkyTouch technology and international operations. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.