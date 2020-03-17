Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Caterpillar (CAT)

In a report released today, Courtney Yakavonis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Caterpillar (CAT), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.41, close to its 52-week low of $87.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.5% and a 21.3% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Timken Company.

Caterpillar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $148.08, representing a 66.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Caterpillar’s market cap is currently $51.38B and has a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CAT in relation to earlier this year.

Caterpillar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

