Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Bunge (BG)

In a report released today, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Bunge (BG), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland, and Axalta Coating Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bunge with a $64.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $59.66 and a one-year low of $29.00. Currently, Bunge has an average volume of 1.32M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 131 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products. The Edible Oil Products segment includes production and sale of vegetable oils, shortenings, margarines, and mayonnaise. The Milling Products segment consists of production and sale of wheat flours, bakery mixes, corn-based products, and rice. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment comprises manufacture and marketing of sugar and ethanol derived from sugarcane, as well as energy derived from the sugar and ethanol production process. The Fertilizer segment focuses on producing, blending, and distributing fertilizer products for the agricultural industry. The company was founded by Johann Peter Gottlieb Bunge in 1818 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

Read More on BG: