Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 60.9% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Jack In The Box.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BJ’s Restaurants is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.11.

BJ’s Restaurants’ market cap is currently $711.7M and has a P/E ratio of 19.09. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BJRI in relation to earlier this year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. It operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.