Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.63.

Based on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $149 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $54.75 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BHVN in relation to earlier this year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators. The company was founded in September 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.