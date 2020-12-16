Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung maintained a Hold rating on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Prelude Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aprea Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aprea Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.25 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APRE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.