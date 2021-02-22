Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for AMC Networks (AMCX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Yeh maintained a Hold rating on AMC Networks (AMCX) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Yeh is ranked #5058 out of 7331 analysts.

AMC Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $43.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AMC Networks’ market cap is currently $2.07B and has a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.24.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AMC Networks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U. S.; and AMC, IFC, and Sundance Channel in Canada. The International and Other segment comprises AMC Networks International (AMCNI), the international programming businesses consisting of a portfolio of channels in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and parts of Asia and Africa; IFC Films, the independent film distribution business; and subscription streaming services, Sundance Now and Shudder. The company was founded by Charles Francis Dolan on March 9, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.