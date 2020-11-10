Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Adient (ADNT)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Adient (ADNT), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.09, close to its 52-week high of $29.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 53.9% success rate. Jonas covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Tenneco Automotive, and American Axle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adient with a $24.57 average price target.

Based on Adient’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.63 billion and GAAP net loss of $325 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.22 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $321 million.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanism, and Interiors segments. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foam, trim, and fabric. The Seat Structures and Mechanism segment produces seat structures and mechanisms for inclusion in complete seat systems that are produced by Adient or others. The Interiors segment offers instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, and decorative trim. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.