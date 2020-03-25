Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Tenable Holdings (TENB)

In a report released today, Melissa Franchi from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Tenable Holdings (TENB), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Franchi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.9% and a 41.8% success rate. Franchi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, CyberArk Software, and Varonis Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tenable Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.75, implying a 49.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $36.26 and a one-year low of $16.28. Currently, Tenable Holdings has an average volume of 649.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founde by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.