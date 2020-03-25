Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Seagate Tech (STX)

In a report released today, Kathryn Huberty from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Seagate Tech (STX), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 57.8% success rate. Huberty covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Pure Storage.

Seagate Tech has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $57.00.

Seagate Tech’s market cap is currently $11.34B and has a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.87.

Seagate Technology Plc engages in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions. It offers its products under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, and Maxtor and LaCie brands. The company was founded by Finis Conner, Syed Iftikar, Doug Mahon, David Thomas Mitchell, and Alan F. Shugart in 1978 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.