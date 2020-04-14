Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Science Applications (SAIC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe CFA maintained a Buy rating on Science Applications (SAIC) today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.79.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 75.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Caci International, Leidos Holdings, and Perspecta.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Science Applications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $97.00, a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications’ market cap is currently $4.45B and has a P/E ratio of 20.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SAIC in relation to earlier this year.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.