Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung maintained a Buy rating on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Repare Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.75, a 44.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Repare Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $135K and GAAP net loss of $15.26 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.33 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 124 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RPTX in relation to earlier this year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The company use its proprietary, genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Using its SNIPRx platform, it is developing pipeline of SL product candidates, including its product candidate, RP-3500, an oral small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations.