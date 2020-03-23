Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Procter & Gamble (PG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble (PG) today and set a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.23, close to its 52-week low of $99.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 52.9% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Procter & Gamble with a $131.45 average price target, implying a 31.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $130.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Procter & Gamble’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.24 billion and net profit of $3.72 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.44 billion and had a net profit of $3.19 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 151 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Carolyn Tastad, the Group Pres-Chief Sales Officer of PG sold 37,385 shares for a total of $4,720,604.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.