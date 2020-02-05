Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian reiterated a Buy rating on Mondelez International (MDLZ) on February 3 and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.43, close to its 52-week high of $59.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 69.7% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Constellation Brands, and Colgate-Palmolive.

Mondelez International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.00, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.43 and a one-year low of $45.75. Currently, Mondelez International has an average volume of 6M.

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, meals, chocolate, gum, and candy.