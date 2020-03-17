Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Lincoln National (LNC)

In a report released today, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Lincoln National (LNC), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.18, close to its 52-week low of $19.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lincoln National is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.75, a 139.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Lincoln National’s market cap is currently $4.23B and has a P/E ratio of 4.97. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LNC in relation to earlier this year.

