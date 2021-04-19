Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Alector (ALEC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Buy rating on Alector (ALEC) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Alector has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.67.

Based on Alector’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.85 million and GAAP net loss of $52.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6 million and had a GAAP net loss of $30.53 million.

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.