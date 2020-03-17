Morgan Stanley Remains a Sell on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Sell rating on Illinois Tool Works (ITW) today and set a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 37.9% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Illinois Tool Works with a $172.80 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Illinois Tool Works’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.47 billion and net profit of $641 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.58 billion and had a net profit of $607 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ITW in relation to earlier this year. Last month, John Hartnett, the EVP of ITW sold 19,980 shares for a total of $3,781,291.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. manufactures industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.