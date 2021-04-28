Morgan Stanley Remains a Sell on CH Robinson (CHRW)

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on CH Robinson (CHRW), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 55.3% success rate. Shanker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Canadian National Railway, and Expeditors International.

CH Robinson has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $95.38, implying a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

CH Robinson’s market cap is currently $12.67B and has a P/E ratio of 26.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 58.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CHRW in relation to earlier this year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Global Forwarding segment provides global logistics services through an international network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. The company was founded by Charles Henry Robinson in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.