Morgan Stanley Remains a Hold on XPO Logistics (XPO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Hold rating on XPO Logistics (XPO) yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $98.53, close to its 52-week high of $104.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 54.6% success rate. Shanker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Expeditors International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on XPO Logistics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $110.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on XPO Logistics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.5 billion and GAAP net loss of $131 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.15 billion and had a net profit of $130 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XPO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation. The Logistics segment includes value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, reverse logistics, cold chain solutions, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support and order personalization services. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Read More on XPO: