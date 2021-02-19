Morgan Stanley Remains a Hold on Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

In a report released today, Emanuele Musio from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF), with a price target of CHF102.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $93.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Musio is ranked #6131 out of 7329 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Swiss Re AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.27, representing an 11.4% upside. In a report issued on February 11, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF69.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Swiss Re AG’s market cap is currently $25.94B and has a P/E ratio of -20.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SSREF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.