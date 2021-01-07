Morgan Stanley Remains a Hold on NY Community (NYCB)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on NY Community (NYCB), with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

NY Community has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.50, representing a 3.0% upside. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. engages in the production of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.