Morgan Stanley Remains a Hold on Maxim Integrated (MXIM)

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained a Hold rating on Maxim Integrated (MXIM) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, TE Connectivity, and Microchip.

Maxim Integrated has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $62.50, representing a 43.8% upside. In a report issued on March 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Maxim Integrated’s market cap is currently $12.97B and has a P/E ratio of 16.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.51.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MXIM in relation to earlier this year. Last month, James Bergman, a Director at MXIM sold 10,300 shares for a total of $625,725.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive. The company was founded by Jack F. Gifford in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.