Morgan Stanley Remains a Hold on Marriott International (MAR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International (MAR) today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $146.45, close to its 52-week high of $153.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 57.4% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Extended Stay America.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Marriott International with a $143.60 average price target, implying a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Marriott International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.28 billion and net profit of $387 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.36 billion and had a net profit of $416 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAR in relation to earlier this year.

Marriott International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: North American Full-Service; North American Limited-Service; Asia Pacific; and Other International.