Morgan Stanley Remains a Hold on Jack In The Box (JACK)

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Hold rating on Jack In The Box (JACK) today and set a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.02, close to its 52-week high of $104.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 60.8% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jack In The Box with a $111.50 average price target, a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Jack In The Box’s market cap is currently $2.27B and has a P/E ratio of 25.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JACK in relation to earlier this year.

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.