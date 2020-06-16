Morgan Stanley Remains a Hold on IMPINJ (PI)

In a report released today, Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on IMPINJ (PI), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 63.4% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMPINJ with a $27.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.24 and a one-year low of $11.47. Currently, IMPINJ has an average volume of 379K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PI in relation to earlier this year.

IImpinj, Inc. engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain & logistics, hospitality, food & beverage and industrial manufacturing industries. The company was founded by Carver Mead and Chris Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.