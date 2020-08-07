Morgan Stanley Remains a Hold on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on Helios Technologies (HLIO) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 53.8% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Helios Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $42.00.

Based on Helios Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $129 million and GAAP net loss of $17.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $144 million and had a net profit of $17.27 million.

Helios Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of soolutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems. The Electronics segment provides electronic control, display, and instrumentation solutions for recreational and off-highway vehicles and stationary and power generation equipment. The company was founded by Robert E. Koski and John Allen in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.