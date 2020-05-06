Morgan Stanley Remains a Hold on Gates Industrial (GTES)

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Gates Industrial (GTES), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 43.5% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gates Industrial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.25, an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.06 and a one-year low of $5.43. Currently, Gates Industrial has an average volume of 381.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GTES in relation to earlier this year.

Gates Industrial Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission and fluid solutions. It operates through the following segments: Power Transmission and Fluid Power. The Power Transmission segment includes elastomer drive belts, and related components used to efficiently transfer motion in a broad range of applications. The Fluid Power segment comprises of hoses, tubing, and fittings designed to convey hydraulic fluid at high-pressures in both mobile and stationary applications, and high-pressure and fluid transfer hoses used to convey various fluids. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.