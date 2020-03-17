Morgan Stanley Remains a Hold on First Republic Bank (FRC)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on First Republic Bank (FRC), with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.40, close to its 52-week low of $81.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for First Republic Bank with a $118.45 average price target.

First Republic Bank’s market cap is currently $14.2B and has a P/E ratio of 15.95. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.61.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments.