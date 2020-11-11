Morgan Stanley Remains a Hold on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Evelo Biosciences with a $6.00 average price target.

Based on Evelo Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.92 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.63 million.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of monoclonal microbials, a modality of oral biologic medicines. It has three product candidates, EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan and David A. Berry in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.