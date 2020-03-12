Morgan Stanley Remains a Hold on Dominion Resources (D)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on Dominion Resources (D) today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Dominion Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.50.

Dominion Resources’ market cap is currently $66.16B and has a P/E ratio of 50.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.23.

Dominion Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure.