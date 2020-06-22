Morgan Stanley Remains a Hold on At Home Group (HOME)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Hold rating on At Home Group (HOME) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 53.7% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

At Home Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.25, representing a -24.7% downside. In a report issued on June 10, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.55 and a one-year low of $1.20. Currently, At Home Group has an average volume of 3.68M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

At Home Group, Inc. operates home decor superstores. Its products include accent furniture, bar stools, bedding & bath products, beds & mattresses, candles, Christmas decoration, consumables, easter decorations, floor plants & trees, food preparation items, frames, garden decor, Halloween decorations, home organization, kitchenware, lamps, mirrors, patio, pet items, pillows and cushions, pottery, rugs & mats, sculptures, silk flowers, sofas, stands, storage, tables, vases, wall art and window treatments. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.