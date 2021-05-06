Morgan Stanley Remains a Buy on UDR (UDR)

In a report released today, Richard Hill from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on UDR (UDR), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.77, close to its 52-week high of $47.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 52.7% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Edge Properties, Equity Residential, and American Assets.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UDR is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.88, representing a 3.9% upside. In a report issued on April 27, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $47.28 and a one-year low of $29.34. Currently, UDR has an average volume of 1.94M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UDR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

UDR, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments. The Same-Store Communities segment pertains to properties that are acquired, developed, and stabilized occupancy. The Non-Mature Communities/Other segment include recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities and the non-apartment components of mixed use properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Highlands Ranch, CO.