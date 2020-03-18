Morgan Stanley Remains a Buy on TechnipFMC (FTI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Pulleyn maintained a Buy rating on TechnipFMC (FTI) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.15, close to its 52-week low of $4.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Pulleyn is ranked #5709 out of 6127 analysts.

TechnipFMC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.29, which is a 291.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR21.50 price target.

Based on TechnipFMC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.41 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.26 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea, Onshore & Offshore, and Surface Technologies.