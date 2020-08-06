Morgan Stanley Remains a Buy on Sonos (SONO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kathryn Huberty maintained a Buy rating on Sonos (SONO) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Huberty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Sonos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.27, representing an 11.7% upside. In a report issued on August 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.83 and a one-year low of $6.58. Currently, Sonos has an average volume of 5M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SONO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sonos, Inc. provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A. Shelburne and Thomas S. Cullen in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.