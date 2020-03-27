Morgan Stanley Remains a Buy on Hill-Rom (HRC)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Buy rating on Hill-Rom (HRC) today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Hill-Rom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.00, which is a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $116.00 price target.

Based on Hill-Rom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $685 million and net profit of $39.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $684 million and had a net profit of $42.2 million.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following business segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility, and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products; and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products, and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.