Morgan Stanley Remains a Buy on General Motors (GM)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on General Motors (GM), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 53.9% success rate. Jonas covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Tenneco Automotive, and American Axle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for General Motors with a $44.08 average price target, which is a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.72 and a one-year low of $14.33. Currently, General Motors has an average volume of 14.89M.

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial. It sells vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Wuling, Maven, and OnStar brands. The company was founded by William C. Durant on September 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

