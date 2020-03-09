Morgan Stanley Remains a Buy on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Buy rating on Discover Financial Services (DFS) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.04, close to its 52-week low of $54.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 52.5% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Santander Consumer USA, Capital One Financial, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Discover Financial Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.17.

Based on Discover Financial Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.56 billion and net profit of $704 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.41 billion and had a net profit of $681 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DFS in relation to earlier this year.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments.