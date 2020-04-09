Morgan Stanley Remains a Buy on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

In a report released today, Vikram Malhorta from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.0% and a 44.0% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Eastgroup Properties, and Healthcare Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cushman & Wakefield is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50.

Based on Cushman & Wakefield’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.61 billion and net profit of $3.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.4 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $18 million.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The Europe, the Middle East and Africa segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.