Morgan Stanley Remains a Buy on Chegg (CHGG)

In a report issued on January 31, Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating on Chegg (CHGG), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.63.

Baer has an average return of 7.1% when recommending Chegg.

According to TipRanks.com, Baer is ranked #3817 out of 5875 analysts.

Chegg has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.75, a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Based on Chegg’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.48 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 122 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHGG in relation to earlier this year.

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores.