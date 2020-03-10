Morgan Stanley Remains a Buy on Amphenol (APH)

In a report released today, Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Amphenol (APH), with a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.00, close to its 52-week low of $83.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 59.7% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Maxim Integrated, and TE Connectivity.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amphenol with a $114.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amphenol’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.15 billion and net profit of $319 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $338 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APH in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Edward Jepsen, a Director at APH bought 6,666 shares for a total of $143,252.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of interconnect products. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.