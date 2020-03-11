Morgan Stanley Reiterates a Buy Rating on DXC Technology Company (DXC)

In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating on DXC Technology Company (DXC), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.41, close to its 52-week low of $15.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 74.4% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DXC Technology Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.00.

Based on DXC Technology Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.02 billion and net profit of $82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.18 billion and had a net profit of $462 million.

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).