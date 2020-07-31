Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

Carrie Williams- July 31, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.90, close to its 52-week low of $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 56.6% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ market cap is currently $930.3M and has a P/E ratio of 430.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.59.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the investment in premium services, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts