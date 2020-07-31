Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.90, close to its 52-week low of $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 56.6% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ market cap is currently $930.3M and has a P/E ratio of 430.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.59.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the investment in premium services, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.