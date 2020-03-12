Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Spire (SR)

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Spire (SR), with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.11, close to its 52-week low of $65.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Spire with a $82.60 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $88.00 and a one-year low of $65.72. Currently, Spire has an average volume of 277.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SR in relation to earlier this year.

Spire Inc. operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.