Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Etsy (ETSY)

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Sell rating on Etsy (ETSY) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.20, close to its 52-week high of $78.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

Etsy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.62.

The company has a one-year high of $78.63 and a one-year low of $29.96. Currently, Etsy has an average volume of 4.32M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETSY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Michele Burns, a Director at ETSY sold 9,676 shares for a total of $573,913.

Etsy, Inc. engages in the management of an online marketplace. Its technology platform allows sellers to manage and scale their business. The firm offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in June 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.