Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on CDW (CDW)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kathryn Huberty maintained a Sell rating on CDW (CDW) today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 57.8% success rate. Huberty covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Seagate Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CDW is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.75.

CDW’s market cap is currently $13.4B and has a P/E ratio of 17.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 101 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDW in relation to earlier this year.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization and collaboration. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.