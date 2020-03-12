Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Xcel Energy (XEL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on Xcel Energy (XEL) today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xcel Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $65.13.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Xcel Energy’s market cap is currently $35.06B and has a P/E ratio of 25.34. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XEL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xcel Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others.