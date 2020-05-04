Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Willis Group (WLTW)

In a report released today, Michael Phillips CFA from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Willis Group (WLTW), with a price target of $219.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $182.00.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -12.8% and a 20.0% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hartford Financial, Brown & Brown, and Progressive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Willis Group with a $215.69 average price target, a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, MKM Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $185.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $220.98 and a one-year low of $143.34. Currently, Willis Group has an average volume of 1.31M.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses in helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.