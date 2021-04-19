Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Christine Brown- April 19, 2021, 12:29 PM EDT

In a report released today, Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Prelude Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Voyager Therapeutics is a Hold with an average price target of $5.88, a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Based on Voyager Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.54 million and GAAP net loss of $15.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.57 million.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

