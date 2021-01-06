Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Terminix Global Holdings (TMX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Hold rating on Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 48.4% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clarivate Analytics, ARAMARK Holdings, and Nielsen Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Terminix Global Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.80.

Based on Terminix Global Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $512 million and GAAP net loss of $7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $465 million and had a net profit of $25 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TMX in relation to earlier this year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections. It operates through the following segments: Terminix, ServiceMaster Brands, and Corporate. The Terminix segment focuses on providing termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and treatments with termite damage repair guarantees to residential and commercial customers. The ServiceMaster Brands segment consists of the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec businesses. The Corporate segment includes corporate operations which provide various technology, human resources, finance, legal, and other support services to the reportable segments. The company was founded by Marion W. Wade in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.